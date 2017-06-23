Y98 Host Paul Cook Announces Cancer Diagnosis

June 23, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: cancer, paul cook, Y98

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Popular afternoon drive radio host Paul Cook announced this week that he has been diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

Paul made the announcement on Y98’s Facebook page, saying he wanted to share the news with listeners, as he will be off the air for parts of the next six months receiving treatment.

“Big surprise to me as well,” he says in the video. “But I have the best doctors, so much love around me, and there’s no better place to work than right here during something like this.”

Paul says listeners can expect the same fun, high-energy moments “you and I have shared over the last 16 years.”

