Investigation Follows Toddler’s Death in Car Crash

June 24, 2017 11:34 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis County police are investigating the case of a toddler who died after the vehicle in which he was riding overturned after hitting several parked vehicles.

Police say 14-month-old Keshawn Hampton Jr. of Florissant died at a hospital shortly after the wreck Friday night.

A 20-year-old woman who also was a passenger was treated at a hospital. A male passenger fled the scene before police arrived, and the 18-year-old driver was taken into custody.

The status of any charges was not immediately clear Saturday.

