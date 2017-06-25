Cards Make Three Big League Roster Moves

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Randal Grichuk is back in the big leagues.
The Cardinals announced Sunday afternoon that the veteran outfielder is being promoted from AAA Memphis in time for a night game with Pittsburgh.
St. Louis also recalled RHP Mike Mayers and purchased the contract of first baseman Luke Voit from Memphis.
To make room for the trio, the Cardinals placed outfielder Dexter Fowler on the 10-day disabled list with a right heel spur and LHP Kevin Siegrist on the disabled list with a cervical spine sprain. Outfielder Chad Huffman was sent down to Memphis.
Voit is a 26-year-old St. Louis native who graduated from Lafayette High School. He was the organization’s minor league player of the month for April at Memphis.
Voit will wear jersey #40.