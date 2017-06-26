14 Arrested on Prostitution Charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Police in the St. Louis area have arrested more than a dozen people on prositution charges.

The St. Louis County Police Multi-jurisdictional Human Trafficking Task Force conducted stings throughout much of last week, June 19 through June 22, and arrested 14 people on suspicion of patronizing prostitution. Police also seized five guns, meth and marijuana.

Thirteen of those arrested are from the St. Louis area, one is from Michigan.

The following are the names of people arrested and what they’re charged with, per the St. Louis County Police Department. Charges are preliminary and suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Jeffrey Pautz, 54, 700 block of Shallowford in Manchester, MO 63021 – patronizing prostitution – arrested in Maryland Heights

John Lyerla, 43, 14300 block of Airelle Court in Florissant, MO 63034 – patronizing prostitution – arrested in Maryland Heights

Rashad Ross, 27, 200 block of Countryside Drive in Florissant, MO 63033 – patronizing prostitution– arrested in Maryland Heights

Daniel Barton, 35, 4200 block of Fosterburg in Alton, IL 62002 – patronizing prostitution – arrested in St. Charles County

Jacob Livingston, 22, 10 block of Chip Drive in O’Fallon, MO 63366 – patronizing prostitution, distribution of drugs, possession of paraphernalia– arrested in St. Charles County

Zhiyu Yang, 25, 200 block of Excalibur Blvd. in Troy, MO 63379 – patronizing prostitution – arrested in St. Charles County

Sandy Mills, 36, of the 900 block of McDonough Street in St. Charles, MO 63301 – patronizing prostitution, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia – arrested in St. Charles County

Jeffrey Hamlett, 50, of the 1400 block Boone Street in Troy, Missouri 63379 – patronizing prostitution, VMCSL, unlawful use of weapon, distribution of drugs – arrested in St. Charles County

Keith Murphy, 39, of the 10 block of Baron in Wentzville, MO 63385 – patronizing prostitution – arrested in St. Charles County

Craig Darrah Jr., 52, of the 3100 block of Applerock Drive in O’Fallon, MO 63368 – patronizing prostitution – arrested in St. Charles County

Jonathan Chai, 27, of the 600 block of Fox Chase in Arnold, MO 63010 – patronizing prostitution – arrested in St. Louis County

Stephen Sucher, 62, of the 1800 block of Golf Ridge Drive of Bloomfield Hill, MI 48302 – patronizing prostitution – arrested in St. Louis County

Joe Hayes, 39, of the 3100 block of St. Joachim Lane in St. Ann, MO 63074 – patronizing prostitution– arrested in St. Louis County

Robert Bennett, 48, of the 4200 block of Knab Road in Smithton, IL 62285 – patronizing prostitution– arrested in St. Louis County

