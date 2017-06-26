14-Year-Old Robbed on Metrolink

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The hunt continues for two suspects who robbed and attacked a 14-year-old Metrolink passenger.

This was at the North Hanley station on a westbound train at 1:30 pm Sunday. Two suspects demanded the victim’s bag, and began to assault him when he didn’t give it up. When other riders tried to intervene, one of the suspects pulled a gun. Officers saw this and gave chase into some woods nearby, but those two suspects got away with the victim’s satchel and cell phone.

Both of the suspects are also teens. One was was wearing a white shirt and navy blue pants, the other a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

County police are currently looking to see if there is surveillance video.

