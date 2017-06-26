Wacha Pays Up On Bet With Carpenter For 3rd-Straight Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For the third year in a row, St. Louis Cardinals fans have seen pitcher Michael Wacha dressed in TCU Horned Frogs gear. That’s because for the third-straight year, he’s lost a bet on the College World Series to teammate Matt Carpenter.

Carpenter, a proud TCU alum, and Wacha, a passionate Texas A&M graduate, have made an annual bet when their alma maters faced off in the the playoffs of NCAA Division 1 Baseball – also known as the College World Series.

To recap the very one-sided bet, lets start at the beginning:

2015

TCU defeats A&M in the Super Regionals and Wacha dons a TCU golf shirt while giving the Horned Frog salute:

2016

The teams met in the Super Regional again, and TCU won again. So the wardrobe is bulked up to a TCU stocking cap, flag and purple jersey:

2017

TCU and A&M met in the College World Series, and TCU ended the Aggies’ season for a third-straight year. This time, Wacha sports a TCU Track and Field onesie:

Another year another lost for @mwacha52 and the aggies!! #gofrogs🐸 A post shared by Matt Carpenter (@mattcarpenter13) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

A photo was also shared by pitcher Adam Wainwright:

Hey @BeatThaFreeze If you're still taking all challengers I'd like to submit my teammate @MichaelWacha and his @TCU track uni into the mix pic.twitter.com/SuSFmODZKT — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) June 25, 2017

If you don’t know what the “Beat Tha Freeze” is, it’s the mid-inning promotion the Atlanta Braves created. Fans race “Tha Freeze” across the outfield warning track, with a pretty advantageous head start. But the fans usually lose:

It’s funny that Wainwright would promote Wacha’s humiliation, because ole Uncle Charlie is also a loser of a bet with Carpenter. In 2015, Carpenter was tasked with batting in the middle of the order and Wainwright challenged him with a bet, saying that he didn’t think Carpenter could hit more than 20 home runs that season.

Carp finished with career-high 28 dingers. And Waino paid up big time, giving Carpenter a TCU golf cart:

Loving my new ride #thankswaino A post shared by Matt Carpenter (@mattcarpenter13) on Sep 5, 2015 at 6:57pm PDT

