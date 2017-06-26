Circuit Court Judge Orders Gun Ban at Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Circuit Court Judge Joan Moriarty rules the St. Louis Zoo has a right to keep guns out – two years after a gun rights activist filed a lawsuit challenging the zoo’s “no-gun” policy.

There’s disagreement even within families about whether the Zoo would be safer if concealed gun permit holders could go in with their guns.

Michael McCollum and his mother Sheila McCuollum talked to KMOX’s Kevin Killeen.

“I believe in the Constitution and if you have the right to bear arms, then you should have the right to bear arms. So, that should be for everyone,” Michael says.

He adds that it includes the zoo. However, his mother did not have the same view.

“I strongly disagree,” Mrs. McCuollum says. “There’s no need for weapons at the zoo and most of the people who are doing the mass shootings, a lot of them have been bullied and nobody handled the situation.”

She adds there is no reason visitors should bring a gun when she is there with her grand kids.

Visitor Matt Horstman of St. Louis says people are “on edge” about the possibility of shootings and feel the need for self-defense.

Others say those with permits and those without will continue to carry their guns into the Zoo – unless a metal detector system is set up to enforce the ruling.

The Saint Louis Zoo released the following statement:

“We are pleased that the judge granted our motion for summary judgment. In support of its family-friendly environment and its mission of conservation, education and recreation, the Saint Louis Zoo will continue its current policy of prohibiting weapons from being carried by visitors on to its premises.”

