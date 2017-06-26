Confederate Monument Coming Down Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – By this Friday, the Confederate Monument in Forest Park will be gone.
That’s the word from the City of Saint Louis. In a release this morning, the City says it has entered into an agreement with the Missouri Civil War Museum to avoid protracted legal proceedings and move forward immediately with the monument’s removal.
The museum has agreed to remove the monument, at their cost by this Friday.
As part of the settlement, the Civil War Museum agrees the structure will be stored, at their expense, until a permanent location is located.
Additionally the museum agrees the the monument will only be at a Civil War Museum, battlefield or cemetery. It will not be stored in Saint Louis City or County.
Mayor Krewson says “this issue has played out far too long.”