Construction of Hazelwood Logistic Center Ahead of Schedule

June 26, 2017 7:57 AM
HAZELWOOD, MO. (KMOX) – Hazelwood city officials are looking forward to 1200 new jobs in the very near future.

According to city manager Matthew Zimmerman, NorthPoint is ahead of schedule in development of Hazelwood Logistics Center.

He says plans originally called for the construction of eight buildings by 2022.

“Already six of the buildings are already completed or well under construction, and they anticipate that the last two buildings will be built sometime in 2018, so they are four years ahead of schedule,” he says.

When asked whether Amazon, which has a distribution center in the Metro East, would be a possible tenant in the future Zimmerman said he “wasn’t in a position to comment on that.”

