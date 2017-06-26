Emergency Management Offer Lightening Safety Tips

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – It’s the time of year when thunderstorms can pop up and produce some damaging bolts of lightning.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s Patti Thompson says once you hear rumbles of thunder, it’s time to go indoors.
And it’s not a good idea not to turn on the faucets.
“You don’t want to be taking a shower or using water, because it could strike your house and come through the pipes, and you also should stay away from like, covered porches and the windows,” she says.
Research shows the majority of lightning-related injuries and deaths occur during outdoor activities such as golfing and swimming.