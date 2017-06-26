Highway Patrol on the Lookout for Impaired Boaters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A warning for those planning to hit a local river or lake next weekend, authorities will be on high alert for impaired boaters.
Missouri Highway Patrol Lt. Paul Reinsch says it’s part of Operation Dry Water, which couples having every available trooper on the water, with a public awareness campaign.
“Boating impaired is very dangerous, and we want to get that word out to those people so they can have it on their mind and think about maybe having a sober driver out there,” he says.
Operation Dry Water is a national campaign, so both Missouri and Illinois authorities are taking part. It runs from Friday through Sunday.