Highway Patrol on the Lookout for Impaired Boaters

June 26, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: Boaters, impaired, lake, Operation Dry Water, river

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A warning for those planning to hit a local river or lake next weekend, authorities will be on high alert for impaired boaters.

Missouri Highway Patrol Lt. Paul Reinsch says it’s part of Operation Dry Water, which couples having every available trooper on the water, with a public awareness campaign.

“Boating impaired is very dangerous, and we want to get that word out to those people so they can have it on their mind and think about maybe having a sober driver out there,” he says.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign, so both Missouri and Illinois authorities are taking part. It runs from Friday through Sunday.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen