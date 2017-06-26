Local Hospital Ranks Top 50 in ‘Best Children’s Hospitals’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Children’s Hospital is once again recognized by US News and World Report in its annual ranking of the Best Children’s Hospitals.
U.S. News and World Report ranks St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the top 50 in all ten pediatric specialties it surveyed. It’s top 10 rankings were 7th for Neurology and Neuro-surgery and 8th for Pulmonolgy.
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, ranked in the top 50 for three specialties – Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, and Nephrology or kidney disease.