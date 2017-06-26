Missouri NAACP Issuing Travel Advisory Against the State

Associated Press June 26, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Civil RIghts, discrimination, Gov. Eric Greitens, Gov. Greitens, Missouri NAACP, Travel Advisory

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri NAACP is issuing an advisory telling travelers to be careful while in the state because of a danger that civil rights won’t be respected.

The advisory cites a bill passed by lawmakers and awaiting action by Gov. Eric Greitens that would make it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination.

State chapter President Rod Chapel said Monday that the organization is considering a full boycott of the state. The NAACP in February launched an economic boycott in North Carolina.

The Missouri advisory also cites other issues, including a recent attorney general’s report that shows black Missouri drivers last year were 75 percent more likely to be stopped than whites.

Greitens has not yet said whether he’ll sign the discrimination bill. A spokesman didn’t immediately comment Monday.

