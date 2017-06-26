Non-Profit Tackles Teacher Shortage in St. Louis Area

June 26, 2017 9:07 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis area has a teacher shortage and a national non-profit hopes to address it. There are nearly 100 vacant teaching positions in the St. Louis area they’d like to try filling in an unconventional way.

The American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence is holding two sessions Tuesday looking for people who want to be teachers – but started their careers in a different field. It helps potential teachers with certification.

“We are in no way trying to replace the traditional route. It’s a very good route and it’s wonderful that people are still choosing it,” Spokeswoman Jennifer Burkhardt says. “It’s just concerning that less and less people are enrolling in university teacher preparation programs.”

Burkhardt says there are dozens of open positions in the Parkway, St. Louis City and Rockwood School Districts. The two sessions will be held at Lucky’s Market in Ellisville at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

