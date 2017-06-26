St. Louis Cyclists Honor Memory Of Casey Saunders

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox) June 26, 2017 7:26 PM
Filed Under: bicycle, Big Shark, Casey Saunders, Kansas City, ride, tribute, velodrome

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With a lot of hugs, a few tears, and an ample supply of Oreo cookies – members of St. Louis’ tight-knit bicycling community gathered Monday night to honor one of their own.

Casey Saunders,30, died Sunday in what has been described as a freak accident during a race in Kansas City.

“Just an awesome personality, man,” Peter Holohan said. “Working with him was a pleasure, riding with him was a pleasure. He was just a good guy.”

Holohan worked alongside Saunders at Big Shark Bicycle Company on Big Bend for several years and supported him during many races.

Starting at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in The Grove, makers of Saunders’ favorite beer, several dozen cyclists tooled north to the Velodrome on Penrose.

Each carried a laminated photo of Saunders.

casey1 St. Louis Cyclists Honor Memory Of Casey Saunders

(KMOX/Brett Blume)

“Casey was probably the friendliest, most generous, humble person that I knew,” Maurice Hessel said – sounding a theme heard over and over again from those who knew Saunders. “Never had anything bad to say about anybody.”

While echoing that sentiment, Saunders’ friend Rob Bell recalled that he could also be a fierce and compassionate racer.

“He was a good all-around guy, but he was a mean racer,” Bell explained. “Don’t let the nice guy fool ya. Ooh, he could really rip it up man. He will be missed.”

casey2 St. Louis Cyclists Honor Memory Of Casey Saunders

(KMOX/Brett Blume)

As for the Oreos?

Friends revealed that Saunders’ favorite post-race snack to replenish all of that spent energy was Oreos chased down with Urban Chestnut beer.

So that’s what they all consumed in honor of their fallen friend and colleague.

“He was a regular guy with a lot of talent and he loved bike racing,” said longtime racing team member Scott Ogilvie, who reflected on his friend’s legacy. “Casey knew everybody because he raced and he was a bike mechanic, so he really helped a lot of people really get into the sport, recreationally or competitively way. He lived a great life that was just too short.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen