Texas 4000 Bike for Cancer Research Stops in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis will play host to some weary but dedicated bike riders over the next couple of days.
Those taking part in the 14th Annual “Texas 4000 for Cancer Research” cross-country journey will arrive here later this afternoon.
Executive director Scott Crews says they won’t just be looking for some rest and relaxation while they’re here.
“Tour within the community and meet with organizations and help spread hope, knowledge and charity. They’ll actually be visiting with the children’s hospital, Cardinal Glennon and Hope Lodge while they’re there,” he says.
The 2-month-long trek from Austin Texas to Anchorage Alaska isn’t just for fun. Participants have raised well over $600 thousand for cancer research.