The Risks of Intermittent Fasting

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) – Medical experts say a fat-burning trend that’s gaining popularity could ultimately lead to unhealthy habits.

It’s called “intermittent fasting”. There are various ways to use the weight loss technique, but in many systems you go without food for the majority of the day and then consume your recommended calories in a short-time span of 4 to 6 hours.

Kristy Robertson, Clinical Nutrition Manager at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital tells KMOX she wouldn’t recommend it long-term. “It could lead to dehydration because your body is not getting any fluid from food.” Robertson says it could also disrupt sleep patterns due to hunger. And she says in some cases it could trigger worse habits, “maybe for not for all individuals it could case binge eating patterns, but for most if your body is not getting the nutrients, when you do get to eat you’re trying to eat as much as possible because you have to fast again.”