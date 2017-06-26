VIDEO: Teen Survives 25ft Fall From Six Flags Ride in New York

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (KMOX) – A 14-year-old girl fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride into a crowd gathered below to catch her at New York amusement park this weekend.
The accident happened on the “Sky Ride” at Six Flags Amusement Park. The girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, CBS News reports.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the girl was on the ride with a child relative, and fell from a stationary two-person car. The ride was stopped by an operator after getting word of a rider in distress, officials said.
Related story: Girl’s actions caused her to fall from Six Flags ride, police say
A crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. Authorities say the girl struck a tree before landing in the crowd.
Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order.