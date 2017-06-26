VIDEO: The Teardown to Upgrade Scottrade Center Begins

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Monday morning at 5 a.m., the destruction of the floor at Scottrade Center was one of the first steps of a $155 million renovation of the 23-year-old arena.
VP of Operations at Scottrade Center, Alex Rodrigo, updated KMOX and the St. Louis Blues on where the upgrade process began and what is in store for “phase 1.”
He says they have 10 weeks to complete 18 different projects that are happening at the same time. Those projects include the installation of a new video board, and sound system, digging up the current floor, and laying down new state-of-the-art systems and new theatre box seating.