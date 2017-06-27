By Tere Scott

Stop and smell the flowers and maybe take a few colorful photos as well. Delight in red roses, purple tulips, yellow daffodils and a full array of seasonal petals. Grab your camera and a picnic lunch and stroll through some of the most breathtaking displays of floral blooms in the area. Visit these best places to see flowers, gardens, and the best flower beds in St. Louis.

Tower Grove Park

4256 Magnolia Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 771-2679

www.towergrovepark.org

Just slightly south of midtown is a park that dates back to 1868. The land was donated by Henry Shaw to be used as green space. Over the years, statues, bridges, and even a palm house have been added to the park all keeping an architectural feel that resembles the concrete of ancient ruins. While walking through this iconic park and its historical pavilion displays, be sure to be on the lookout for some amazing spectacle of flowers including some Monet-like water Lillies in the pond.

Lafayette Park

2023 Lafayette Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 772-5724

www.lafayettesquare.org

Dedicated in 1851, this is the first official public park in the City of St. Louis. Even though buildings sprung up around it, the park remains set aside as a place of greenery and solace to this day. Enjoy tulips in the spring and other flowers throughout the year. Walk across the bridge and along the west side of the park to discover some beautiful flowers.

The Jewel Box

1 Wells and McKinley Drive

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 531-0080

www.stlouis-mo.gov

If flowers are your delight, this gem in Forest Park will be the highlight of your day. This glass display greenhouse shows off hundred of flowers begging to be the gorgeous backdrop for your photographs. Since the plants are mostly inside the decorative greenhouse, you can satisfy your flower viewing cravings anytime despite the weather, though the grounds surrounding the building are a sight to behold as well. Just about anywhere in the Forest Park area also makes a great place to sit for a picnic lunch.

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 577-5100

www.missouri botanicalgarden.org

From magical May blooms to the annual Japanese Festival, there is always something special taking place at the Botanical Gardens. Even if it’s not a special event, flowers are in bloom throughout the year with plenty of inside plants under the Climatron dome. Let the kids climb and play at the Children’s Garden. Pick your favorite part of the gardens to enjoy a short visit, or spend the entire day walking the paths.

Citygarden

801 Market St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 241-3337

www.citygardenstl.org

Step back from the hustle and bustle of city life for just a few minutes, and you just might forget you’re in the middle of a university campus among skyscrapers. This downtown oasis offers a variety of sculptures, water elements, and a beautiful array of flowers. Walk along the pathways lined with trees, perennials, bulbs and shrubs. If you’re in a leisurely mood, sit back and take in any or all of the six rain gardens the park has to offer.

