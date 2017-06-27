Crimestoppers Ups Reward For Information on Escaped Inmate

June 27, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Bruce Brutsman, CrimeStoppers, escape, inmate, reward, St. Louis County Police

CLAYTON (KMOX) — Crimestoppers is upping the reward for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped the St. Louis County Justice Center this weekend.

Bruce Brutsman reportedly escaped from custody around 9:30 Saturday morning when he was taken to the hospital for swallowing a battery — he was in jail on charges of burglary and other property crimes. Crimestoppers is now offering $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Police think he’s stolen a car. He’s about 6’6″, 240 pounds — authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

