‘Jake The Diamond Dog’ Needs to Be Employed by Major League Baseball

Move over teenage bat boys and girls, “Jake The Diamond Dog is about to take everyone’s job.
Jake is “the best darn dog in professional baseball” according to his Facebook page, and it’s probably true. He travels to ballparks across the US, putting on a well-trained display of delivering the game ball to the pitcher, shagging foul balls, taking water and towels to the umps, playing batboy and catching Frisbees.
He was recently featured at a single-A, minor-league game in Indiana, between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the South Bend Cubs, which is where the video at the top of this page is from.
It’s safe to say, Jake deserves a call up to bigs.
If you know of any local baseball teams (cough, cough, St. Louis Cardinals, cough, cough) you should drop them Jake’s contact info, which can be found here.