Kingshighway, Forest Park Projects On Track For August Completion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A couple of major road projects in St. Louis are nearing completion.
Rich Bradley, the city’s Board of Public Service director, says completion of the Kingshighway Bridge is on schedule — it should be done by August. He says crews are expected to hoist parapet walls within the next week or so. If the bridge feels bumpy, he says that’s due to the concrete pavement joints.
Forest Park Parkway at Kingshighway should also be finished by late August. It was initially slated for completion mid summer, but Bradley says crews ran into soil and coordination issues.