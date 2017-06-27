Local Group Says Jobs are Key to Solving Community Problems

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – To all those who wonder what to do about healthcare costs or homelessness or who believe hiring more police officers is the answer to reducing crime, a metro east organization says it believes the answer to all of those issues a good job with a living wage. Gerry Schuetzenhoffer is Chairman of the Board of the Illinois Workforce and Innovation Opportunity Board.

“If we can get people meaningful employment, a lot of those issues take care of themselves, as well as these people then are helping supply the tax dollars to solve that problem,” he says.

He encourages those looking for work and employers with open positions to go to the Facebook page for Madison County Employment and Training department to learn more.

