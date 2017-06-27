MetroLink Cracking Down on Those Who Ride in City Without Paying

June 27, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: city of St. Louis, County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, fare, fare evasion, metro, MetroLink, St. Clair County, st. louis city, St. Louis County, ticket

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police authorize MetroLink security guards to start writing tickets again for people caught riding the light rail line without a ticket.

Metro President and CEO John Nations hopes the shift in policy sends a signal to the public.

“I think that it reassures the public when they see fare enforcement on the system, and certainly when they see it in the city of St. Louis. That’s a big step; that’s one of the things we hear a lot from the public,” Nations says.

Security guards are issuing the citations to freeloaders in St. Clair County and St. Louis city, but not in St. Louis County.

“Remember, in the St. Louis County, Bob McCulloch has insisted that he’s not going to enforce fare evasion in St. Louis County,” Nations says. “But in the city, we have regained our ability to write fare evasion summonses.”

KMOX left a message with a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, asking if there are any plans to change the policy in the county, as well.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen