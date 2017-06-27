MetroLink Cracking Down on Those Who Ride in City Without Paying

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police authorize MetroLink security guards to start writing tickets again for people caught riding the light rail line without a ticket.
Metro President and CEO John Nations hopes the shift in policy sends a signal to the public.
“I think that it reassures the public when they see fare enforcement on the system, and certainly when they see it in the city of St. Louis. That’s a big step; that’s one of the things we hear a lot from the public,” Nations says.
Security guards are issuing the citations to freeloaders in St. Clair County and St. Louis city, but not in St. Louis County.
“Remember, in the St. Louis County, Bob McCulloch has insisted that he’s not going to enforce fare evasion in St. Louis County,” Nations says. “But in the city, we have regained our ability to write fare evasion summonses.”
KMOX left a message with a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, asking if there are any plans to change the policy in the county, as well.