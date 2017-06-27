New Snapchat Feature Raises Privacy Concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Do you, or your kids, have Snapchat? If so, you might want to hear about the app’s newest feature.

Known originally for its disappearing messages and photo filters, a new feature takes privacy in the other direction. It’s the snap map. You get to it by pinching out on the camera. The map can show you where all of your friends are, or were the last time they opened the app. If you don’t want to show up, you can go to settings and turn on ‘ghost mode’.

The snap map also has hot spots, including the Zoo and Busch Stadium, where other user’s snaps will pull up, and can also show other locations from users you may not be friends with, based on their proximity to you.

You can check your settings from the map in your app.

