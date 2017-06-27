Sports Moments That Might be as Embarrassing as Defecating in a UFC Fight

On a scale of “laugh it off” to “never leave your home again,” pooping your pants on live TV is pretty much as bad as it gets. Which is what happened to UFC fighter Justine Kish, in the middle of a fight against Felice Herrig, Monday night.

While caught in Herrig’s choke hold, Kish lost control of her bowels on the mat, and screenshots are being shared all over social media.

But Kish has a great attitude about it:

I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon. — Justine Kish (@JustineKish) June 26, 2017

So, that has us thinking, what are the other most embarrassing moments in sports?:

Jose Canseco Hits A Home Run With His Head:

In the 1993 MLB season, Texas Rangers slugger Jose Canseco chased a Carlos Martinez fly ball back towards the fence. Then he took his eyes off the ball and it hit him square in the noggin’ and bounced over the wall for a home run.

Utah’s Showboating Goes Terribly Wrong:

Kaelin Clay and Utah were up 7-0 in the second quarter of a game in the 2014 season, when Clay had a 79-yard touchdown reception in the bag. But he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, and Oregon’s Joe Walker picked the ball up and ran it all the way back for an Oregon touchdown. The Ducks went on to beat Utah 51-27.

The Butt Fumble:

You can’t help but feel a little sorry for Mark Sanchez, when the quarterback’s face mask met Brandon Moore’s backside, during the 2012 NFL season. Adding insult to injury, it was recovered by the Patriots’ Steve Gregory and returned for a touchdown in a 49-14 shellacking of the New York Jets.

The music makes this sooo much better:

Soccer Players Use Their Feet For A Reason:

After winning the 2011 Spanish Copa del Rey, also known as the King’s Cup, Real Madrid celebrated with a parade through the city on top of a double-decker bus. But when defender Sergio Ramos lifted the cup over his head, the trophy fell down past the vehicle’s windshield and the driver ran right over it.

When Joe Schmo Showed Up Team Europe at The Ryder Cup:

During a practice round at the 2016 Ryder Cup, a fan was heckling Team Europe while putting during a practice round. The fan said he could make a putt that had just been missed. Then the players called him into the ropes, placed a $100 bill by the ball and said “go for it.”

And the guy sank it. Embarrassing for the pros, but monumental for average golfers everywhere.

Ryan Braun Forgot How to Run Home:

Ryan Braun had an inside the park home run in the bag. His drive to left center field took a rocket of a bounce off the angled wall and St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Allen Craig over ran it. All Braun had to do was trot 90 feet to reach the plate, but he tripped over his own feet. He was so embarrassed that he just gave himself up in between third and home.

Yadier Molina’s Magic Chest Protector

It’s an incident that has already been cleared by Major League Baseball, saying there wasn’t an illegal substance on the ball. So, how did it just stick there? Sounds like more of a mystery than an embarrassing moment.

But after Matt Sczur struck out, he made it safely to first on what was ruled a wild pitch. Then he scored on a Kyle Schwarber home run, as the Cubs took a 5-4 lead.





If any of you sickos are really that interested to see what happened in the Kish-Herrig fight, you’ll first notice it around the 5:30 mark of the video:

