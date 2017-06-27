St. Charles Will Adhere to Intl. Building Code

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – St. Charles County will adhere to the recommendations made in the latest version of the International Building Code, adopting the measure at Monday’s meeting.
The bill had been resurrected after it was killed by the council earlier this year, as well as over the objections of many rural St. Charles County residents at recent meetings.
2nd District Councilman Joe Brazil sided with opponents, calling it over-regulation.
“Dry wall in the basement ceiling in a new house, putting arc-fault circuit breakers in, it costs a hundred percent more. Things that haven’t been proven to cause problems or safety concerns, but they’re changing it because that’s what the international community’s doing, and I don’t think that’s right,” he says.
Supporters argue that today’s buildings are safer as a direct result of guidelines contained in the International Building Code, and a uniform code prevents prior building failures and is important for long-term safety.