Study Finds Cell Phone Use Linked to Carpal Tunnel

June 27, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Carpal Tunnel, Cell Phone, hand, movement, Study, use

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Put down your phone already! Is your cell phone giving you Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

Researchers in Hong King studied 500 university students and found that more than half of those that made extensive use of hand-held devices reported musculoskeletal pain or discomfort. Extensive use was defined as five or more hours of use per day, and that included mobile phones, tablet computers and game consoles.

The study authors found hand-held device use often involves awkward hand movements that after time can cause pain, numbness, finger tingling and weakened grip strength.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen