Study Finds Cell Phone Use Linked to Carpal Tunnel

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Put down your phone already! Is your cell phone giving you Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?
Researchers in Hong King studied 500 university students and found that more than half of those that made extensive use of hand-held devices reported musculoskeletal pain or discomfort. Extensive use was defined as five or more hours of use per day, and that included mobile phones, tablet computers and game consoles.
The study authors found hand-held device use often involves awkward hand movements that after time can cause pain, numbness, finger tingling and weakened grip strength.