Chesterfield Questions Merger Motives

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX)- Chesterfield’s Mayor joins the list of those not enthused about the prospect of city-county reunification. Mayor Bob Nation thinks there are dots to be connected between tax issues recently pushed on both sides of Skinker.

“It’s common sense to wonder if that earning tax were ever removed in the city of St. Louis, where would those revenues be replaced from, could it be from the passage of Prop P in St. Louis county if there ever were a reentry or some sort of merger,” he says.

Now, the group ‘Better Together’ says it’s just beginning a year-long process to determine what the best plan would be, and they’re not using the word merger, but Nations has said he doesn’t doesn’t trust that.

Ellisville is also planning to put the merger issue on the ballot, in the form of a non-binding referendum.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook