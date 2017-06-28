Couple Gets Married at St. Louis Cardinals Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ever dreamed of getting married at a Cardinals game? Well just that happened for a lucky couple.

During the Monday afternoon Cardinals game, a young couple raised a sign during every break in hopes to get married at that moment. The sign read: “7 Years Together. If There Is An Ordained Minister, We Are Ready To Marry Right Here! #ForeverCardinalsTogether”

Innings came and went – but they still had no luck of finding an ordained minister in the crowd. One stranger, Donna Shores O’Day, says in a Facebook post that the couple moved by them. After chatting with them, she says the couple is “incredibly sweet, smart, determined and so adoring of one another.”

With the help of section 103 along with other baseball goers, the two found an ordained minister by the third inning. The minister and couple exchanged license information and the ceremony began.

The couple even asked a couple of strangers to be a part of their wedding party.

In a stadium full of people – he only had eyes for the woman of his dreams.

To make it even better – the Cardinals won!

