Escaped Inmate Captured in Festus

June 28, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Bruce Brutsman, Festus, St. Louis County Police

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOX) – Fugitive captured.

St. Louis County police say the inmate who broke away from custody Saturday after allegedly swallowing a battery at the St. Louis County Justice Center was arrested Wednesday in Festus.

Officers located 36-year-old Bruce Brutsman during the noon hour in the 1100 block of Sunset Point.

Earlier in the day, police found the car Brutsman stole from a pizza delivery driver over the weekend. It was abandoned in the city of St. Louis in the 1100 block of Salisbury.

