Escaped Inmate Captured in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOX) – Fugitive captured.
St. Louis County police say the inmate who broke away from custody Saturday after allegedly swallowing a battery at the St. Louis County Justice Center was arrested Wednesday in Festus.
Officers located 36-year-old Bruce Brutsman during the noon hour in the 1100 block of Sunset Point.
Earlier in the day, police found the car Brutsman stole from a pizza delivery driver over the weekend. It was abandoned in the city of St. Louis in the 1100 block of Salisbury.