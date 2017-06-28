Final Pieces of Confederate Monument Come Down

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Workers are removing the final pieces of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park.

Gone with the wind… pic.twitter.com/9yT3B4uQik — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) June 28, 2017

Supervising the take down, Mark Trout of the Civil War Museum at Jefferson Barracks, says it could end up at a battlefield in Missouri or another state.

“There’s other battles all throughout the nation where Missouri soldiers fought such as Franklin, Tennessee and things like that,” Trout says. “It could end up some place like that. We will take our time so we don’t have the same problem a 100 years from now.”

Trout says Missouri had more battles than any other state except for two. He says he is sure they will be able to find it a new home.

The museum is paying the estimated $100,000 cost to remove the monument. Trout is unsure about what it might cost to put the monument back up at another location.

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones explains to KMOX how the money, she raised through a GoFundme account to remove the monument, will be allocated.

A total of about $17,500 was raised.

Jones says the donations will be transferred to the city to help defray any public costs associated with removing the monument. She adds they’ve requested a check from GoFund Me to be made out to the St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry in the amount of $16,025.

GoFund Me’s policy requires 7.9 percent in fees.

