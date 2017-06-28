Former Police Officer Charged in Burglaries

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – A former Edwardsville police officer is sent to prison for 40 years in connection with a string of burglaries.
44-year-old Brian Barker had originally been charged with one burglary count for a December 2014 break-in at Reality Salon in Edwardsville.
Investigators looked deeper and found unsolved burglary cases that eventually led to additional charges against Barker, who earlier this year pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and numerous other charges.
As part of his sentence Barker will be ordered to make restitution to the victims.