Ill. House Advances Tax Relief Bill

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois House Democrats are advancing a property tax relief bill they say should meet the governor’s requests.
This version freezes property taxes for four years and exempts the city of Chicago, Chicago Public Schools and 17 other struggling districts. Representative Mike Zalewski says this should move things along.
“The hour is getting late, June 30th is Friday, and we’d like to show that this caucus is very serious about meeting the governor on one if his top priorities,” he says.
Republicans say this is a good start, but isn’t really relief because there are multiple exemptions. The bill has passed a committee and now awaits a full floor vote.