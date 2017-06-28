International Companies Gather in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More than a dozen healthcare innovation companies from around the world are going to be gathering in St. Louis today pitching their technologies. Thirteen companies from both Israel and Ireland will be here for the inaugural Global STL Health Innovation Summit.

The event is being put on by BioSTL, and the goal is to give these companies access to US customers that will be there and to try and persuade them to open a US headquarters right here in St. Louis.

This comes on the same day the Initiative for Competitive Inner City released a report showing that St. Louis has a great biotech industry.

“BioSTL stands out as an initiative that’s been around for a couple of decades now, and have just been dedicated to it for over two decades which has resulted in some pretty great impact in the city,” says Sr. Vice President Kim Zeuli.

