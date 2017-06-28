Local Veteran Gets Last Wish to See War Memorial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s likely to be some tears shed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport this weekend.
A local war veteran battling terminal cancer is getting his fondest wish to see the Vietnam War Memorial in person, thanks to a free plane ride provided by the “Greater St. Louis Honor Flight”.
Spokesman Karl Lund says on Saturday they’ll be taking 70-year-old hospice patient Gary Adams to DC and back.
“This is what Honor Flight is about, it’s about getting people to their war memorials before they pass away,” he says.
Lund says Adams told him he’s “holding on” as long as he can so that he can fulfill his dream of seeing the Vietnam Wall.