Pfizer Holds Groundbreaking for New Facility

June 28, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Chesterfield, Groundbreaking, jobs, Pfizer, pharmaceuticals

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Big construction is already underway, but yesterday was a ceremonial groundbreaking in Chesterfield for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The company is moving 450 current employees and adding 80 new employees to the research and development campus when it’s completed in 2019.

“The new Pfizer facility has been designed with state of the art laboratories in order to optimize and maximize our delivery of new medicines to patients, while maintaining flexibility to adapt to the next generation of portfolio demands,” says Senior Vice President of Bio-Therapeutics and Pharmaceutical Sciences John Ludwig.

