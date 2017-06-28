Police: Fairview Heights Daycare Worker Abused Children

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOX) — A Fairview Heights daycare worker has been charged with abusing two toddlers in her care.
Joann Schofield was twice seen on surveillance footage at Tinee Treasures Childcare picking up a cot with a sleeping two-year-old, then dropping them — she’d previously worked at Toddle Town in Belleville for a number of years.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports both children were taken to hospitals — one was not hurt, the other child suffered minor injuries.
Police say she dropped the first child June 16th, the other last Thursday. She faces one felony count of aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor battery. She’s being held in St. Clair County on a $50,000 bond.