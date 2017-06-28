Police Search for US Bank Robbery Suspect

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – The FBI in St. Louis are asking for help to find a suspect that held up a U.S. Bank Wednesday.
Police say around 9:20 a.m., the robber handed a teller a note and took cash without displaying a weapon. The suspect robbed the St. Charles Rock Road location in Bridgeton.
The suspect is described as a 5’10”, 175 lbs white male in his late 20’s. He has brown hair and a goatee last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.
If you have any information, please call 911 or FBI at (314) 589-2500.