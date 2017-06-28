Cardinals Option Aledmys Diaz to AAA, Alex Mejia Called Up

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to this evening’s game in Phoenix that they have purchased the contract of rookie infielder Alex Mejia from Memphis (AAA) and optioned shortstop Aledmys Diaz to the triple-A club. The team also transferred right-handed pitcher Alex Reyes (right elbow surgery) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Mejia on the team’s 40-man Major League roster.

Mejia, 26, has spent portions of the 2017 season with Springfield (AA) and most recently Memphis, batting a combined .253 with 3 home runs and 27 RBI in 74 games. The right-handed hitting native of Sylmar, Calif., was named earlier this month to the Texas League All-Star team.

Mejia was the Cardinals 4th round selection (150th player overall) in the 2012 draft out of the University of Arizona where he earned Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The 6-1, 200-pound Mejia was among Texas League leaders in doubles (17) at the time of his June 15 promotion to Memphis. He appeared in 63 games for Springfield and 11 for Memphis, combining to play 70 games at shortstop, two at second base and one at third base. Mejia still sits atop the Texas League leader board in putouts (101) and double plays (52) turned by the loop’s shortstops.

Diaz, 26, earned National League All-Star honors as a rookie last season. He is batting .260 with 7 HR’s, 20 RBI and a team-

high 71 hits and 16 doubles in his 71 games played this season.

Mejia, who will be making his Major League debut, has been assigned uniform No. 54.

