Turnstile Study for MetroLink Approved

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A plan to study adding turnstiles and barriers to MetroLink platforms is approved by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger sponsored the plan. He says the way it is now, MetroLink is too wide open.

“Every platform allows for those who wish to do harm to other individuals on the line, and those who just want to wreak havoc — they have full access to the line without buying a ticket,” Stenger said.

The $3.6 million study is expected to take a year to complete. That’s $2.8 million in federal money and $800,000 in local tax money.

In the meantime, Stenger says the county has 44 police officers working the line, and a MetroLink precinct will open in two weeks near Washington University. The precinct will include a dispatching center and radio system that police in all three MetroLink jurisdictions can use.

