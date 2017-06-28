Turnstile Study for MetroLink Approved

Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) June 28, 2017 3:23 PM By Kevin Killeen
Filed Under: County Executive Steve Stenger, East-West Gateway Council of Governments, MetroLink, MetroLink security, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A plan to study adding turnstiles and barriers to MetroLink platforms is approved by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger sponsored the plan. He says the way it is now, MetroLink is too wide open.

“Every platform allows for those who wish to do harm to other individuals on the line, and those who just want to wreak havoc — they have full access to the line without buying a ticket,” Stenger said.

Related story – Chief Belmar: MetroLink Citations in County Will Be Honored

The $3.6 million study is expected to take a year to complete. That’s $2.8 million in federal money and $800,000 in local tax money.

In the meantime, Stenger says the county has 44 police officers working the line, and a MetroLink precinct will open in two weeks near Washington University. The precinct will include a dispatching center and radio system that police in all three MetroLink jurisdictions can use.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

More from Kevin Killeen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen