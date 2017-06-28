Two St. Louis Favorites Partner to Create the Perfect Chip

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s nothing like a good bag of chips that will leave a great taste in your mouth. Two St. Louis favorites are teaming up to give everyone just that!
Chef’s Mike Johnson of Sugarfire Smokehouse and Brian Roth of the Billy Goat Chip Company are putting their master minds together to create a BBQ potato chip like none before.
The new product is a rub seasoned Idaho Russet potato chip which can be found at any of the Sugarfire Smokehouse locations.
“Partnering with our friends at The Billy Goat Chip Company was a no brainer! Hand selected, sliced, and seasoned to perfection with our lip tingling signature rub, these chips are sure to satisfy your craving for both BBQ and crunch,” Johnson says.
The restaurant will also open its first location outside of St. Louis this Fall and expand in the metro area.
Feast Magazine reports Sugarfire will open an location in downtown Indianapolis and will feature an exclusive menu item – a fried pork sandwich.
They will also be opening in Farmington, Mo.