Woman Admits To Theft From Minor League Baseball Team Owner

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri woman has admitted to stealing nearly $210,000 from a company that owns a minor league baseball team in Illinois.
The U.S. attorney’s office says 35-year-old Tricia Siems, of Fenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud. The thefts occurred from 2010 to 2016 while she was a bookkeeper for Rex Encore LLC of Webster Groves. The holding company owns an auto dealership, the Southern Illinois Miners baseball team and other assets.
Prosecutors say Siems wrote unauthorized checks and made other unauthorized transactions from the company account for her own benefit. She also was accused of covering up the theft by altering accounting records.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 26.
