Woman Admits To Theft From Minor League Baseball Team Owner

Associated Press June 28, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: baseball team, Crime, Fenton, Illinois, Minor League, Missouri, Rex Encore LLC, theft, Tricia Siems, wire fraud, woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri woman has admitted to stealing nearly $210,000 from a company that owns a minor league baseball team in Illinois.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 35-year-old Tricia Siems, of Fenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud. The thefts occurred from 2010 to 2016 while she was a bookkeeper for Rex Encore LLC of Webster Groves. The holding company owns an auto dealership, the Southern Illinois Miners baseball team and other assets.

Prosecutors say Siems wrote unauthorized checks and made other unauthorized transactions from the company account for her own benefit. She also was accused of covering up the theft by altering accounting records.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 26.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen