Protesters Gather at Roy Blunt’s Clayton Office

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dozens protested the Senate Republican Health Care Reform bill during the noon hour Wednesday in Clayton.
Cody Burleson of “Missouri Jobs With Justice” took part in the demonstration outside GOP Senator Roy Blunt’s field office.
“They’re making dramatic cuts to Medicaid, which is particularly egregious given that the people who use Medicaid in the state of Missouri are elderly people in nursing homes, children, and people with disabilities,” he says.
Burleson says Blunt staffers invited several of the protesters inside to discuss their concerns. The local event was part of what’s being called a “Medicaid Not Millionaires” national day of action.
“Medicaid expansion in the affordable care act has been critical to people with disabilities and their access to affordable quality healthcare and we don’t want to see that go away,” says Kim Lackey with Paraquad in St. Louis.
The Senator was not at his office yesterday during the protest.