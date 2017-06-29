Aldermen Wants Parking Division to Provide More Funds

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some aldermen want the city’s parking division to give more money to general revenue to help pay bills.

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd says the city budget needs all the help it can get, and the parking division is keeping too much money for itself.

“There’s nothing wrong with being independent,” Boyd says. “What I’m asking is that we work together as one city and as one team and maximize any opportunity we can to provide more revenue to the City of St. Louis.”

Boyd says it’s his understanding that there will be 17 people laid off. He adds when three-person offices decrease to two – it can be challenging.

The head of the parking division, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, has said she’s already giving what her office is required to under state law.

Boyd says there’s disagreement over whether Jones is improperly subtracting her operating expenses from the money she gives to general revenue.

