Blues Sign Magnus Paajarvi to 1-Year Contract

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have re-signed forward Magnus Paajarvi (pay-YAR-vee) to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000.
Paajarvi, 26, split last season between the Blues and the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves. With St. Louis, the 6’3, 200-pound forward dressed in 32 regular season games, posting 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and six penalty minutes. Paajarvi also tallied three points (one goal, two assists) and two penalty minutes in eight postseason games.
Overall, the Norrkoping, Sweden, native has appeared in 308 career NHL regular season games, collecting 93 points (43 goals, 50 assists) and 60 penalty minutes. Paajarvi was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Edmonton Oilers on July 10, 2013.