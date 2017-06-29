Botanical Gardens Awaits Bloom of ‘Corpse’ Flower

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Botanical Garden patiently awaits the blooming of a flower anyone can smell from afar – and it’s pretty stinky!

The Titan Arum or the “corpse” flower is a large and fast-growing plant that only blossoms in the right conditions. The plant is known to give an intense and foul order.

A long and rolled-up leaf shoots up and unfurls a umbrella-like blade every one to two years. It takes about three weeks to fully bloom – to only last 24 hours. Also, the leaf lives for one or two years before going into a dormant period that lasts a few months to a year.

The Missouri Botanical Garden says the odor can last six to 12 hours.

The plant can be viewed at the Linnean House Conservatory from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. On the night that it blossoms, the garden will open late to visitors.

