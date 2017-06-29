6th Street Swallows a Car in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two gym-goers got a shock Thursday morning as they came out to find their car in a sinkhole.

KMOX’s Michael Calhoun was live at the scene:



The hole appeared in downtown St. Louis on 6th Street between Olive and Locust around 7 a.m. in front of the old Famous Bar building. The car was parked at a meter while the owners, a couple from Iowa who has moved to St. Louis in the past few years, were working out at the downtown YMCA.

Jordan Westerberg takes in the current status of his car in downtown #STL. #sinkhole @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/C4jjG0xyWf — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) June 29, 2017

As crews arrived to the scene, many people walking to work had stopped to take photos. Barriers were set up to stop traffic in both directions, and spray paint and police tape marked off areas that cracks from the hole in the roadway had stretched to.

The car was flipped wheels up in the hole, as water gushed onto it from a broken water pipe. The water slowed to a trickle just after 9 a.m.

No one was in the car when it fell into the hole, and there has not been an official word on what caused 6th Street to swallow the white Toyota.

