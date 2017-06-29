Downtown Sinkhole May Be Part Of Larger Issue

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The sinkhole on 6th Street may be part of a larger problem of flooding underground in the area.

Real Estate Developer Steve Metherd with Spinnaker St. Louis, says water has filled the basement beneath the old Famous Barr building and the St. Louis Center Mall a block to the North.

“The basement of this [old Famous Barr] building has about two and a half feet of water in it,” Matherd says. “There is a sub-basement that extends underneath the former mall – and that is completely flooded.”

Metherd says underground flooding in the area is a recurring problem. In October, a water main broke and flooded the Famous Barr basement with electrified water.

The gaping hole in the pavement has been drawing crowds of downtown workers – many astonished that it could happen on the street where they walk every day.

One woman says she’ll have to add sinkholes to the list of things to worry about downtown, but says she still has to go to work to pay the bills.

Many of the sinkhole gawkers took pictures to share with their friends on social media – others standing as close to the edge as the police tape would allow.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook